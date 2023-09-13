Haynes King played 10 games for Texas A&M over three seasons before transferring to Georgia Tech. He completed 57 percent of his passes with 10 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in that limited playing time for the Aggies. He never played against Ole Miss. This year for Georgia Tech, through two games, King is 40-of-61 (65 percent) for 603 yards, seven touchdowns and one interceptions. He has 11 carries for 53 yards with all the yards and 10 of the carries coming in the 39-34 loss to Louisville to open the year.By game:Louisville - 19-32 for 313 yards, three touchdowns and one interception (Tech scored 28 points in the second quarter and led 28-13 at halftime)South Carolina State - 21-29 for 290 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptionsGeorgia Tech runs some type of screen on 24 percent of pass plays and play-action of some type on 28 percent of pass plays. King's completion percentage on non-screen throws is 55 percent. On non-screens, Tech has given him, on average, 2.97 seconds to throw. By comparison, Dart has had 2.85 seconds throw.Looking at King's performance against South Carolina State seems pointless, so we'll focus on Louisville, even though the sample size is ridiculously small. It's what we got. Louisville barely blitzed King -- just 13 percent of the time. When he was blitzed, he was 4-for-4 for 14 yards, just hitting the safety throw immediately against pressure. One of those was near the goal line and went for a touchdown. Louisville sacked him once with a blitz. When not being blitzed, King was 14-for-27 on 33 dropbbacks. Most of the time when he was under pressure, it was because he held the ball too long. He had more than four seconds to throw on average before the pressure came when not being blitzed. It seems he found the first read immediately and delivered it or he held it a long time.Here's his passing depth breakdown for the Louisville game.He was the leading rusher against Louisville, and five of his 10 runs were scrambles to avoid pressure. Trey Cooley had nine carries for 52 yards and Jamal Haynes had 11 carries for 51 yards. All three of them averaged at least 4.6 yards per rush. King hit nine different receivers against Louisville, with Malik Rutherford turning seven targets into five catches for 85 yards. Fifty-five of those yards were after the catch. Chase Lane, who also transferred from Texas A&M, is out this weekend. He is averaging 17 yards per catch and had three catches for 69 yards and a touchdown against Louisville.Tech was balanced directionally in the run game against Louisville, with 16 designed runs to the left side and 16 to the right side. On 38 team rushes, Tech only forced two missed tackles.